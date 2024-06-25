Manchester United and Galatasaray are set to hold further talks over the potential transfer of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka has been offered a three-year contract with the option of a fourth by Galatasaray, CaughtOffside understands, with the clubs now set for further discussions later this week over the transfer fee.

Man Utd are understood to be asking for around €13-15m, but Galatasaray are keen to only pay more like €7-8m for the 26-year-old, whose current Red Devils contract expires next summer.

Wan-Bissaka has not been an automatic starter for United for some time now, so it makes sense that he seems to be available for the right price, while it seems the former Crystal Palace man is also open to the move as he’d surely play more there.

Wan-Bissaka transfer: Time for Man United to sell?

United currently have Diogo Dalot as their first choice right-back, and the Portugal international is surely the superior option overall, even if Wan-Bissaka has his qualities.

The former England youth international made a solid start to life at Old Trafford, but he arguably just doesn’t provide quite enough going forward, which is hugely important in the modern game.

Galatasaray may be more Wan-Bissaka’s level, and he could join some other big names in Turkey, such as Mauro Icardi, Wilfried Zaha and Hakim Ziyech.

AWB surely won’t be United’s only sale this summer, as the club need a major revamp after such a disappointing campaign last term.

It would make sense to cash in on someone like Wan-Bissaka if the opportunity arises, in order to raise funds that could be put into other signings elsewhere in the squad.

Galatasaray are understood to have offered Wan-Bissaka a salary of around €3-4m a year, while Tariq Lamptey and Ben Johnson are being considered as possible alternatives in case this deal doesn’t work out.