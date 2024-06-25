According to Florian Plettenberg, West Ham United are interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David, who is also being pursued by London rivals Chelsea.

The journalist has mentioned West Ham’s interest and revealed that the Hammers have gathered information about the striker.

The forward is anticipated to be available for a fair price given that David has a year remaining on his contract and Lille president Olivier Letang has publicly endorsed a move this summer.

Four years ago, in a record deal for the French team, David moved to Lille from Belgian side Gent.

With just 183 games played, he has scored 84 goals.

The Canadian international is currently away on international duty at the Copa America.

His consistent form over the last few seasons has attracted the attention of some of the biggest clubs across Europe.

🔵 | ⚒️ Chelsea and West Ham are seriously interested in Jonathan #David! #CFC have inquired about the 24 y/o top striker from Lille in recent days. #WHUFC have also gathered information. He’s also on the shortlist of ManUtd. A move to the Premier League is currently the most… pic.twitter.com/kbIDscP181 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 25, 2024

The striker is believed to be available for around £16.9million and £21.1million, with Manchester United also interested in his signature.

West Ham can solve their goal scoring issues

With heavy interest in his services from Premier League clubs, England is looking like his most likely destination.

West Ham United have struggled for goals for a very long time. The presence of Michail Antonio has helped the club at times but he is not as prolific as the Hammers would want him to be.

David has a ruthless goal scoring record and if Julen Lopetegui and the club can manage to sign him over Premier League giants, it will be a statement signing for the Hammers.