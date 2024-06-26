Video: Chelsea, Man Utd-linked forward breaks deadlock in chippy Canada-Peru match

In a tightly contested 2024 Copa América match between Canada and Peru on Tuesday evening at Children’s Mercy Park, LOSC Lille standout Jonathan David broke the scoreless game with a goal in the 74th minute.

David’s goal is crucial not just to help Canada advance but also to boost his profile. The 24-year-old is rumored to be on the move this summer as there are links to Chelsea and Manchester United.

A quality showing at the Copa América for David will only boost his profile for any team to pull the trigger on a deal with Lille.