According to Fabrizio Romano, who posted on X, Ian Maatsen will sign a six-year deal with Villa Park today.

Prior to this, Romano claimed that Villa would pay Maatsen approximately £37.5 million.

The Villans have been very active so far in this transfer window.

They have already signed Lewis Dobbin from Everton and have agreed transfer exit for Tim Iroegbunam.

The club is on verge of confirming Douglas Luiz exit as well, who is leaving for Juventus very soon.

Prior to joining Dortmund in January, Maatsen was on loan at Charlton Athletic, Coventry City, and Burnley.

At Signal Iduna Park, he was a success, leading the Bundesliga team to the Champions League final.