Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca is set to finalise a permanent move to Real Betis this summer.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the 27-year-old will sign a four-year contract with the La Liga club after impressing during his loan spell with them. The midfielder was on loan at the Spanish club last season and he was a player for them.

The Spanish club have made it their priority to sign the midfielder permanently and the midfielder will now end his time at Leeds United after just two seasons at the club. He has a contract with them until the summer of 2026, but he wants to continue in Spanish football with Real Betis and the two clubs are now close to finalising a move.

“It has always been a priority, regardless of what happened with Guido,” said Betis’ sporting director Manu Fajardo. He added: “The positions are close, so let’s hope it can happen soon.”

Leeds United fields to secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season and they will be desperate to get back to the top flight. They will need to secure Premier League football if they want to keep their best players.

Moving to Real Betis will allow Roca to compete at a high level in the Spanish top flight, and he can focus on his football having sorted out his permanent future as well.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds United can bring in the right reinforcements this summer and bounce back strongly next year. They have the bones of a very good squad and they could easily push for promotion once again with a couple of additions this summer.

As for Roca, he will look to continue impressing with the Spanish club next season as well and establish himself as an indispensable asset for the club.