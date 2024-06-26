Video: Ange Postecoglou believes one Slovenia moment “would hurt” Gareth Southgate

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou believes the moment when England fans threw their cups at Gareth Southgate will hurt the Three Lions boss as the 53-year-old continues to try and fix his team’s problems.

The group stage of Euro 2024 has been very underwhelming for England as the Three Lions won just one of their three games. Their performances have also been poor and it doesn’t look like they can win the tournament at present.

Many fans have become frustrated with Southgate and England’s 0-0 with Slovenia on Tuesday prompted a small few of them to throw their cups at their manager.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, who has experience managing Australia, believes that moment would have hurt the 53-year-old as managing your country means more.

Speaking about it on ITV, the Spurs boss said: “When it’s your own national team, it does mean more. When you take that job, it’s more than just another coaching job and you have a lot of pride, and you’re doing it for your nation.

“To see cups thrown at him, I know that would hurt him, especially because he’s had an unbelievable tenure and it could still be the most unbelievable tenure.”

Watch: Ange Postecoglou believes post-match Slovenia moment “would hurt” Gareth Southgate