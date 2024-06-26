Chelsea are in active talks over the potential transfer of Boca Juniors wonderkid Aaron Anselmino, while Manchester United are yet to enter the race, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that Anselmino is considered a player with big potential, and it seems Chelsea are working to try to make the deal happen.

Still only 19 years of age, Anselmino surely has a big future in the game, and it seems it probably won’t be too long before we see the Argentine moving to a top European club.

For now, Chelsea’s interest seems to be the most concrete, with Romano playing down the links with Man Utd at the moment, even if some outlets have also claimed the Red Devils have shown an interest in the South American teenager.

Anselmino transfer: Romano on Chelsea’s efforts to sign the defender

Chelsea have done well to recruit some of the best young players in the world, and Anselmino seems to be their latest target.

Providing an update on the situation, Romano said: “In defence, Chelsea remain on a mission to sign Aaron Anselmino. Chelsea keep working on that, they are in active talks with Boca Juniors.

“Despite Manchester United also being linked, for now we will have to wait and see if other clubs will enter the race. For now, talks are with Chelsea now and they are trying to find a solution under the value of the release clause.

“Many people talk very highly of his potential, but of course he’s still very young, so it would be another signing for the future for Chelsea.”

CFC fans will no doubt hope Anselmino can have an impact at Stamford Bridge if he does end up joining, while United fans will surely be keeping an eye to see if their club ends up joining the race for the player’s signature.