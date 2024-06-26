“It’s frustrating” – Anthony Gordon speaks up after England’s draw vs Slovenia

It was another disappointing performance from England against Slovenia in their final group stage game of Euro 2024.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw and despite England winning their group and going through to the knockout round, their performance has come under severe criticism again.

England boss Gareth Southgate dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold from the starting line-up and started Conor Gallagher in the midfield, the only change from the previous game.

Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon were given minutes in the second half of the match as Southgate looked for inspiration from somewhere.

The Newcastle United winger has spoken to Sky Sports after the match and claimed that it is frustrating for him since he is not getting enough playing time for the Three Lions.

“It’s frustrating because I want to play,” he admitted after the game.

“I think every player here does. It’s difficult because you’ve got so many good players. But watching from the sideline at any game, at any level, is hard. You just want to come on the pitch because you feel you can make an impact.

“I felt I did when I came on. I tried to get at people and be direct and cause problems in the few minutes I got. And I’ll always try and do that.”

The Newcastle United player was brought on in the 89th minute of the match and even after that, he created more chances than Bukayo Saka, Conor Gallagher and Jude Bellingham combined.

“I think our aim was was to make a statement and sort of correct the performance we’ve had in the past two games. I still think we’re in that place. I think we’ve still got to do better,” he said.

“I just think we can do so much better. That’s the problem. We’ve got such good players. In training, we’re so good every day. We do everything right. And then it’s just not clicking. Hopefully in the coming games it will because we need to start really attacking teams and dominating games.