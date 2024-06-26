Saudi Arabia’s interest in Thomas Partey has resurfaced following last summer’s pursuits.

The Ghanaian midfielder, whose contract with Arsenal ends in June 2025, has been approached by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), according to sources close to CaughtOffside. The group has indicated its eagerness to negotiate personal terms for a potential transfer this summer.

The 31-year-old, for his part, has expressed a desire to embark on a new journey and is open to proposals, much like last year when Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli produced lucrative offers.

Ultimately, the footballer – who has also attracted interest from Juventus – opted to remain with the Gunners for another season in the hopes of revitalising his career.

What next for Thomas Partey?

After a challenging and largely unfulfilling season, Partey – on an alleged £200k-a-week, according to Capology – is now expected to depart in search of pastures new in the current window.

Both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have shown interest in the midfielder’s talents, but Saudi negotiators are now hoping to expedite the process in order to outpace their competitors.

As of today, CaughtOffside has been informed that Arsenal have yet to receive any contact. The PIF intends to first finalise personal terms with the player, including identifying the specific Saudi Pro League club he would join, before initiating talks with the club.

Arsenal are open to the prospect of selling the former Atletico Madrid star before his contract expires in 2025.