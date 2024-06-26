Arsenal eyeing up summer move for attacker with 28-G/A last season

Arsenal are interested in signing the PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko this summer.

The 21-year-old Belgian winger is highly rated across Europe and he had an impressive campaign with PSV last season. The winger scored 14 goals in all competitions and picked up 14 assists along the way. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Arsenal next season.

The Gunners have not been able to rotate players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka due to the lack of depth in the squad. The arrival of the Belgian winger will allow Mikel Arteta to shuffle his pack more often. Therefore, Arsenal are hoping to snap him up as per DH Net.

Bakayoko is capable of operating on both flanks and he will add pace, flair and goals to the side.

Johan Bakayoko could fancy Arsenal switch

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in England will be quite attractive for him. Arsenal have a proven track record of winning major trophies and they have been pushing for the league title for the last two seasons. With a couple of quality additions, there is no reason why they cannot overtake Manchester City this time around.

Furthermore, ample first team action in the Premier League could help Bakayoko improve as a player and fulfil his potential.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can secure an agreement with the Dutch outfit. The Gunners certainly have the finances to get the deal done, and they should look to wrap up the move quickly. They need to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well. They will be hoping to sign the Belgian for a reasonable price this summer, and it remains to be seen all the situations.