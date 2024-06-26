Arsenal eyeing move for 23-year-old Spanish star wanted by Tottenham

Espanyol’s Joan Garcia is attracting interest from Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham following a very successful campaign in the second division of Spanish football.

The goalkeeper has spent his whole career with the Catalan club and made his debut for the Spanish outfit in 2021. This season has been the best of the 23-year-old’s career as he featured 21 times across all competions, keeping 12 clean sheets as he helped Espanyol secure promotion back to La Liga through the play-offs.

Garcia has a contract in Spain until 2028, but that has not stopped several clubs from monitoring his situation at the newly promoted La Liga team.

According to a story run by Football Espana, reports in Spain have stated that both Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Garcia, and a deal would cost the Premier League clubs around €25m as Espanyol are under no pressure to sell their shot-stopper.

Spurs are said to have already held talks over the 23-year-old, but it remains to be seen if any of the interested parties will submit an official proposal for the goalkeeper over the coming weeks.

Joan Garcia signing makes sense for Arsenal and Tottenham

The signing of Garcia would make sense for both Arsenal and Tottenham as the North London clubs may need to bring in support for their number one goalkeepers ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The future of Aaron Ramsdale at the Emirates remains uncertain as the England star will want a number-one role next season and is unlikely to get that at Arsenal with David Raya being Mikel Arteta’s first choice. Garcia would provide his fellow Spaniard with quality backup and being just 23, he could be the future of the Gunners.

Guglielmo Vicario was one of Tottenham’s best signings last summer and during the current one, Ange Postecoglou will look to bring in a number two to support the Italian and that is where Garcia comes in.

This is a transfer story that could be an interesting one to watch over the coming weeks as both North London clubs look into bringing the Espanyol goalkeeper to the Premier League.