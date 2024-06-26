Arsenal have held talks with PSV winger Johan Bakayoko as they line up a potential summer transfer for the €55-60m-rated Belgium international.

Sources with a close understanding of Bakayoko’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Gunners are keen to sign the 21-year-old, while Liverpool and Chelsea are also considering him, though their interest may hinge on player departures.

Arsenal’s interest seems to be the most advanced for the moment, as Mikel Arteta is driving their interest in Bakayoko, while Chelsea could get involved if they sell Raheem Sterling this summer, with the England international still attracting interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool, meanwhile, also like Bakayoko but aren’t in urgent need of new signings in that position, with a move likely to depend on whether or not the Reds manage to keep Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Chelsea and Liverpool are yet to hold talks with Bakayoko, while there is also interest from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, though they also haven’t held talks just yet.

Bakayoko transfer: Where next for the PSV winger?

CaughtOffside understands that Bakayoko is open to leaving PSV this summer, but he will prioritise regular playing time at his next club, so it remains to be seen where he’ll feel he has the best chance of achieving that.

It is understood that Arsenal mainly want Bakayoko to rotate with Bukayo Saka, affording the England international more rest after playing so much football in the last few years, but that might not be enough of a key role to convince Bakayoko.

Meanwhile, this deal clearly won’t come cheap as PSV are set to ask for as much as €55-60m for their exciting young attacker, whose value will surely only continue to go up in years to come.

Arsenal also can’t be ruled out of the race to sign Nico Williams out wide, according to Ben Jacobs in his column yesterday.