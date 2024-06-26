Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.

According to a report from Spanish publication Sport, the 24-year-old winger has been offered to the Spanish club but Barcelona have no intentions of paying a substantial amount of money to sign him. They would be interested in loaning the player instead.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to send the player out on loan once again. The winger was on loan at his former club Borussia Dortmund during the second half of last season and he was outstanding for them. Sancho played a key role in their run to the UEFA Champions League final.

There is no doubt that he could be a quality player for Barcelona and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit can secure an agreement with the Red Devils. Manchester United paid £73 million to sign the player and they will look to recoup around £51 million for him, as per Sport.

Jadon Sancho could be a useful addition

Barcelona need more quality and depth in the final third and the 24-year-old is capable of operating on both flanks. He will add goals, creativity and technical ability to the side.

The opportunity to play for a club like Barcelona could be an attractive proposition for the England international. However, he will probably want to sort out his future permanently and leave Manchester United for good. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

There have been rumours of a potential move back to Dortmund permanently and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

Sancho has fallen out of favour with Erik ten Hag and staying at Manchester United will not be an option for him. The England international needs to move on this summer.