Bayern Munich could let Kingsley Coman go this summer as they close in on the signing of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column today, Fabrizio Romano explained that there could be a chance for Coman to leave Bayern as Olise adds yet another option to their attack.

New Bayern manager Vincent Kompany has a lot of quality in that position, with Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane seemingly more likely to stay at the Allianz Arena, with Romano singling out Coman as the most likely of those three to leave.

The Olise to Bayern deal is edging closer to completion, and it seems Bayern will keep being busy this summer as Coman could leave while other targets are still on the club’s agenda, such as midfield duo Xavi Simons and Joao Palhinha, and Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, according to Romano.

Coman transfer following Olise signing at Bayern?

Discussing Bayern’s plans, Romano said: “Michael Olise will this week become a new Bayern Munich player. Everything is okay between Bayern and Olise, and they will pay his release clause at Crystal Palace – £45m plus £5m in add-ons.”

He added: “Bayern are now also working on other deals, including Jonathan Tah. The Bayer Leverkusen centre-back wants to go to Bayern, so let’s see if they can reach an agreement. For Xavi Simons, we’ll have to wait until after the Euros. With Joao Palhinha, negotiations between Bayern and Fulham are still ongoing, with the player pushing for the move.

“With the Olise signing, I’ve had some fans asking me questions about what it could mean for the futures of Bayern’s other attacking players. My understanding is that Bayern are happy with Leroy Sane, while Serge Gnabry has publicly said that he’d be happy to stay, so we’ll see what happens in case of proposals.

“Kingsley Coman is probably the player I’d say has the highest chances of leaving Bayern – he’s open to possible proposals and so are Bayern, but despite links with PSG the race is still absolutely open, it’s not something concrete or imminent, despite what’s been reported elsewhere.”