Exclusive: Tottenham want to sign backup player in key position, says Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham are keen to sign a backup option at right-back this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano as he responded to transfer rumours involving Spurs and Girona ace Yan Couto.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano suggested the plan remained for changes to be made at right-back, but with Pedro Porro the club’s first choice in that position, a deal for Couto perhaps seemed unlikely as he would surely not be someone signed simply to be a rotation option.

The Manchester City youngster has looked hugely impressive on loan at Girona, and one imagines he’ll surely earn a big move soon if he doesn’t manage to establish himself at the Etihad Stadium.

Tottenham would undoubtedly do well to have someone like Couto on their books, but it’s also true that a deal doesn’t look like it makes much sense as being a priority for them right now due to the presence of Porro as Ange Postecoglou’s first choice in that area of the pitch.

Couto transfer talk played down as Spurs eye backup right-back

Discussing Spurs’ latest plans, Romano said: “Emerson Royal could leave Tottenham as he’s publicly acknowledged interest from AC Milan, even if nothing is done yet. As previously reported, Monaco right-back Vanderson is someone they are showing an interest in in case Emerson leaves the club.

“I’m also aware there have been some rumours about Yan Couto, but I’m not aware of anything concrete on that story, let’s wait and see what happens. However, as Tottenham have Pedro Porro as their first choice, they want to sign a backup option for that position, and I see Couto as someone who would be more of a starter than a rotation player.”

Tottenham need a good summer after missing out on Champions League qualification again last season, and one imagines a new first choice striker would make sense as being more of a priority than a right-back.