Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s furious reaction at half-time as he confronts Georgia bench

Cristiano Ronaldo is enduring a tough night as Portugal trail Georgia 1-0, with the match marked by early setbacks and contentious decisions.

Georgia took an early lead within just two minutes, capitalising on a mistake from Portugal that led to a swift counter-attack. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia finished the move with a clinical strike, putting Georgia ahead.

Later in the half, Ronaldo had a penalty appeal waved away, instead, he was booked by the referee for protesting.

The Portuguese star appeared to be pulled down by his shirt inside the box, but the referee deemed it not a foul. Ronaldo’s angry protests earned him a yellow card, adding to his frustration.

? – Ronaldo claims a penalty as he got pulled down, but instead received a yellow card for complaining. pic.twitter.com/Cg9fg9BCe4 — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) June 26, 2024

As the half-time whistle blew, Ronaldo’s temper flared further. He was seen angrily confronting the Georgia bench, seemingly provoked by something said.

The heated exchange continued as he walked down the tunnel, with Ronaldo gesturing furiously while saying something as he went down the tunnel.

Watch the clip below: