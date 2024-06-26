Video: Sulking Cristiano Ronaldo fumes after being subbed at Euro 2024

Portugal were beaten 2-0 by Georgia on Wednesday night in a game that meant nothing to Roberto Martinez’s men but their captain Cristiano Ronaldo still kicked off after being subbed off in the second half. 

There were a lot of questions about the superstar’s role in the Portugal squad before Euro 2024 as many feel the striker is too old to be starting at this level.

The 39-year-old has started in every game for Portugal so far and although the Al-Nassr star has been ok, the former Real Madrid star has yet to score a goal in Germany. That is the reason Ronaldo started against Georgia and the veteran forward failed to find the net again.

This is the first time the legendary striker has not scored in the group stage of a major international tournament and knowing this, the Portugal captain was not happy when being taken off after 66 minutes.

Watch: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy after being subbed at Euro 2024

Pictures from beIN Sports

