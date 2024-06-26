Arsenal are reportedly pushing more than Chelsea at the moment for the transfer of Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to Simon Phillips.

The England international, currently with Gareth Southgate’s squad at Euro 2024, is undoubtedly a top talent, but it seems Chelsea aren’t entirely sure he’s what they’re looking for at the moment.

By contrast, it seems the Gunners are making more of an effort for Eze at the moment, according to Phillips, who adds that the north London giants could also shift out the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson to make room for the Eagles man.

Eze can play as a winger or a number ten and looks an ideal fit to give Arsenal a bit more spark next season, as they might need an alternative to Gabriel Martinelli on that left-hand side of their front three, or someone to take the pressure off Martin Odegaard to be the main creator in that advanced playmaker role.

Eze transfer: Arsenal ahead of Chelsea for the moment

Chelsea have a lot of people who like Eze, but it seems the Blues’ focus for now is on more of an out-and-out winger than the versatile Palace star.

“Arsenal are ‘seriously interested’ in signing Eze, and they are looking to move out players like Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson on to make room and get Eze in,” Phillips said.

“However, sources also say that pretty much every top club in Europe is now looking at and considering Eze, including Chelsea and Liverpool.”

He added: “SPTC sources say that a lot of people at Chelsea like the England international. However, he is seen as a more of a 10 than a winger, and Chelsea are targeting a winger more than a 10.

“Of course, Eze can and does play as a winger too, and he is very versatile. So Chelsea’s interest in him could push on and become more solid.

“But at the moment, the interest is more tentative than anything else and nothing has advanced or moved forward on it as of Wednesday morning.

“Lets see if Chelsea decide to step up on Eze or not, but they are also looking at other winger options as higher up on the shortlist at the moment, and it is Arsenal who are pushing the most for him.”