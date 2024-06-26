Sky Sports reporter says this week could be “Gareth Southgate’s final game” as England coach

England booked their place in the Round of 16 of Euro 2024 on Tuesday night in unconvincing fashion as Gareth Southgate’s men played out a 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

The Three Lions topped Group C but so far things have not been going well in Germany having won just one of their three group games.

England look like a team that do not know what is being asked of them with most of their play being slow and predictable. That will need to change before their Last 16 clash on Sunday as they await their opponents for the next round.

With Southgate’s team not playing well, that game could be where England’s Euros journey ends and with that could be the Three Lions coach’s last match.

England fans have not been happy with the performances of their team and they made their feelings known after the Slovenia draw as they booed them off, while some threw their empty beer cups at Southgate.

Gareth Southgate could manage his final England game this week

The Southgate has previously stated that if England don’t win Euro 2024, he will likely leave his role as manager of the Three Lions.

Following the Slovenia match, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has provided an update on the 53-year-old’s future managing England, stating that this week could be his last as coach of the Three Lions.

“Every game could potentially be Gareth Southgate’s final game as manager,” the Sky Sports man said.

If England are eliminated on Sunday, it is highly likely that Southgate will not return following the tournament’s conclusion. If that is the case, English fans should forget their frustrations and appreciate the journey the current Three Lions’ coach has taken them on in recent years as things were a lot worse before the 53-year-old arrived.