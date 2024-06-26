More problems for Gareth Southgate as starting player leaves England’s Euro 2024 camp

Man City star Phil Foden has left England’s Euro 2024 camp in Germany to return home as the player needs to attend to a “pressing family matter”.

The FA provided the update on Wednesday about the 24-year-old’s situation stating that the midfielder has left England’s camp temporarily to attend an unnamed issue, reports Sky Sports.

It is uncertain if Foden will return to Germany in time for the Three Lions’ Round of 16 tie on Sunday but that will be the least of the Man City star’s worries if the issue he has returned home for is serious.

However, this is a big blow for Gareth Southgate as the 24-year-old has started in all three of England’s group matches.

Foden has been used on the left by the Three Lions coach and has been relatively ineffective, with many fans and pundits criticising his performances despite the Man City ace playing out of position.

The Englishman has been sensational this season for the Manchester club in the ten role, but Southgate has refused to use him in that position so far at the Euros.

England need to bring the best out of Phil Foden at Euro 2024

If Foden does return to Germany following his emergency trip home, Southgate needs to start using the Man City star in the ten role as the 24-year-old can be a lot more effective in that position.

The Englishman was the Player of the Season in the Premier League with Pep Guardiola bringing the best out of Foden as a ten. The midfielder produced 27 goals and 12 assists across 53 matches in all competitions as the Manchester club went on to win the Premier League title for the fourth time in a row.

This version of Foden has not been seen at the Euros for England and is unlikely to be unleashed anytime soon as Southgate will very likely play the 24-year-old on the left again this Sunday.