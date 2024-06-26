Tottenham, West Ham and Inter Milan are all among the clubs in the race for the potential transfer of Genoa striker Albert Gudmundsson this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

The Iceland international is available for around €30-35million this summer, and Inter are currently leading the race to keep him in Serie A, sources close to the deal have informed CaughtOffside, though there is also interest from England Saudi Arabia.

Spurs and West Ham have both had some contact with Genoa to receive information on the conditions of the potential deal, and both London clubs have indicated that they’d be willing to move for the 27-year-old, who has scored a total of 30 goals in all competitions for his club over the last two seasons.

Gudmundsson transfer: Will Spurs or West Ham be able to sign the Genoa striker?

Inter are currently doing their best to advance negotiations with Genoa, and it’s felt that they are the club leading the race for his signature at the moment, though it will be interesting to see if anyone else can strongly enter into the conversation.

Tottenham could do with a top signing up front after losing Harry Kane last summer, with Ange Postecoglou never really getting a replacement in for a hugely important player.

Some Spurs fans will question if Gudmundsson is really the calibre of player THFC need, but he seems a decent option that wouldn’t break the bank, so is surely worth considering.

West Ham, meanwhile, also look like they’d do well to bring in Gudmundsson or someone similar, with new manager Julen Lopetegui surely needing more options up front after the team were rather over-reliant on Jarrod Bowen for goals last season.

Inter will be a tempting destination for the player, however, having won Serie A last season and generally looking like a team that’s going places.