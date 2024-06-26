Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into the Marc Guiu to Chelsea deal in the latest edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for the piece, Romano explained that Guiu is considered a top talent available at a good price this summer as they work on the formal steps of triggering his release clause at Barcelona.

Chelsea have become known for recruiting some of the most exciting young players in world football under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, and Guiu looks like another potentially fine purchase for the long term.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will finally start to see some return on their considerable investment, with the Blues failing to win silverware in the last couple of seasons, and failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Still, Guiu looks like a fine young player who could make an impact, with Romano explaining just how highly Chelsea regard him as they edge closer to finalising this deal.

Guiu transfer: Why Chelsea are signing the young Barcelona forward

“Marc Guiu to Chelsea is a ‘here we go’. Chelsea believe this was a fantastic opportunity for two reasons: huge potential as top talent, good price as his €6m release clause at Barcelona is considered a bargain. They are very happy to proceed with the Guiu deal, and they’re just working on formal steps now to trigger the clause this week,” Romano said.

The journalist also responded to other transfer rumours involving potential Chelsea targets up front, saying: “I’m not sure this will be the only signing Chelsea make up front, I think they will take their time and consider other options, though my understanding as of now is that there’s still nothing new on Samu Omorodion or Jhon Duran, we’ll see what Chelsea decide to do.”

CFC fans will no doubt be intrigued to see what their club come up with next in what promises to be another busy summer at Stamford Bridge.