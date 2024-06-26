Chelsea have reportedly enquired to Newcastle United about the potential transfer of Swedish striker Alexander Isak, who would likely cost a club-record fee.

The 24-year-old has been a big hit during his time in the Premier League and it makes sense that there is now interest in him, with Chelsea supposedly asking Newcastle about his availability in club to club talks, according to the Daily Mail.

Isak could be an ideal signing to bolster Chelsea’s attack, but it’s clear this deal won’t come cheap, with the report stating that the Blues have been informed that it would take them a club-record offer, more than the £115m they paid for Moises Caicedo, to get this deal done.

Isak is surely not someone Newcastle will want to let go, and one imagines the Magpies will be especially keen not to see him leave for another Premier League club, as they could well be in a top four battle with Chelsea, among others, next season.

Isak transfer: Can Chelsea afford this ambitious deal?

Chelsea have spent big under their current ownership, often prioritising young talents for the future, but Isak would represent an even more costly purchase, as well as a bit of a change in direction towards someone with a more proven record at the highest level.

There’s no doubt the Sweden international would be an upgrade on the inconsistent Nicolas Jackson, but with CFC having splashed out so much cash on so many different players in the last few years, it remains to be seen how they could fund whatever it would take to make this signing.

Isak might well also feel he’d be better off waiting for a club with Champions League football to make him an offer, as Chelsea arguably isn’t that big a step up from Newcastle right now anyway.