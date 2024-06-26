Video: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores inside 2 minutes to give Georgia a surprise lead over Portugal

Georgia have taken a surprise lead over Portugal inside 2 minutes of the start to the game. 

Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring in just over 1 minute and 30 seconds, taking them to third in the group.

The goal came from a terrible mistake from Portugal which was fully capitalised by the opponents. It is a quick-fire goal but take nothing away from that finish from the Kvaratskhelia.

Watch the goal below:

