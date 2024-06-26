Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has being linked with a return to AS Roma this summer following a successful 18-month loan spell with the Serie A club.

Llorente, who joined Roma on loan in January 2023, made a notable impact during his time in Italy. His performances have led both the player and Roma to seek a permanent transfer.

The Spanish defender’s desire to leave Leeds has been communicated to the club, and Leeds are looking to accommodate his request to generate substantial funds before June 30, to comply with Financial Fair Play and Profit and Sustainability Rules. However, the deal is proving to be a difficult one to finalise.

Despite the mutual interest, the transfer is proving difficult to finalise. Roma must offload several players before they can secure Llorente’s services.

The club is struggling to sell Marash Kumbulla, and his potential retention could prevent Roma from signing Llorente.

Additionally, Roma have reportedly turned their attention to Mats Hummels, who was recently released by Borussia Dortmund, as an alternative option.

Leeds United News have however reported that, in desperation to sell Llorente, the club have slashed his asking price to around £2.5 – £3m.

Under the management of Daniel Farke, Leeds had a strong season in the Championship but narrowly missed out on direct promotion, finishing third.

Their hopes were dashed in the play-offs by Southampton, who secured promotion to the Premier League.

As Leeds prepares for another promotion bid next season, the potential departure of Llorente will necessitate defensive reinforcements.