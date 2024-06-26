Liverpool are keen on signing the Nottingham Forest defender Murillo this summer.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the Brazilian’s development and he is valued at £40 million. The report further states that Nottingham Forest are going through financial difficulties and they are at risk of breaching financial regulations this summer. They could face points deductions if they do not raise funds by selling some players soon.

This is a golden opportunity for Liverpool to take advantage of the situation and sign the Brazilian defender. They will need to improve their defensive unit this summer, especially after the departure of Joel Matip.

The 21-year-old Brazilian could be the ideal long-term acquisition for them. Liverpool need to start planning for the future, especially with Virgil van Dijk in his 30s. Murillo could be the ideal long-term partner for Ibrahima Konate at the heart of the Liverpool defence.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite attractive for him, and the South American will be tempted to join Liverpool if the opportunity presents itself. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to pay £40 million for the defender.

They might look to take advantage of Nottingham Forest’s financial vulnerabilities and sign the player for a more reasonable amount.

Murillo would be a long-term asset

Murillo has already shown his quality in English football and he’s likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top class player for the Reds with the right guidance.

Ideally, Nottingham Forest will want to hold onto their best young players, and it remains to be seen whether they can raise funds by selling other players so that they can keep the likes of Murillo at the club.