Liverpool in talks with agents of 18-year-old who prefers Euro giants instead

Liverpool are keen on signing the Lille defender Leny Yoro this summer and they will face competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

According to Football Insider, the 18-year-old central defender has already informed his representatives that he would prefer a move to Real Madrid this summer but Liverpool are not ready to give up yet.

They are in direct talks with the defender’s representatives and it will be interesting to see if they can convince him to move to the Premier League. The French under-21 international is in the final year of his contract and he could be available for a reasonable price.

He has already established himself as a key player for Lille and he made 44 appearances in all competitions for them last season. Liverpool would do well to secure his signature and he could be the ideal long term replacement for Joel Matip who left the club earlier this summer.

Liverpool could use Leny Yoro

Liverpool will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and they need more quality and depth in the side. The 18-year-old would be a quality long term investment for them. If they can beat Real Madrid to his signature, they could have a future star on their hands.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid need more depth in the defensive unit as well and Yoro would be a future investment. They had injury problems at the back last season and Los Blancos need a new central defender this summer.

It will be interesting to see where the 18-year-old ends up eventually. Real Madrid are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be quite attractive for any player. Liverpool will have to put forward an ambitious plan and a lucrative proposal in order to convince the defender.