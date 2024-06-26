Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to a report from Footmercato, PSG, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the 23-year-old defender. The versatile defender can operate in a number of roles and naturally, he is an attractive prospect in the transfer market.

He is in the final year of his contract with the Dutch outfit and he could be available on a bargain this summer. The report claims that PSG are keen on the player, but they will face competition from the two English clubs. They are long-term admirers of the defender and their interest in the player is not new.

Spurs could use a versatile defender like him, especially if they sell Emerson Royal this summer. As far as Liverpool are concerned, they need a quality replacement for Joel Matip who has left the club and they could use more depth in the right back slot as well. Geertruida seems like the ideal acquisition for the two clubs, and it remains to be seen whether they can beat PSG to his signature.

Geertruida would improve Liverpool and Spurs

The defender contributed to eight goals and five assists last season and he could add a new dimension to the Tottenham and Liverpool attack going forward. The opportunity to play for some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League will be quite attractive and the player will find it difficult to turn them down.

Liverpool could have an advantage in the chase after appointing Arne Slot as their new manager. He has worked with Geertruida at Feyenoord.

Tottenham and Liverpool have the financial resources to get the deal done as well. Both teams will need to improve their squad and add more depth if they want to compete for major trophies next season.

The 23 year-old Dutch international could prove to be a bargain buy for them, but he is yet to make concrete decision on his future. The report states that he is focused on the European Championship with his country now.