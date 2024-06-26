Exclusive: Former Chelsea manager keen on Lukaku transfer, while another club have opened talks

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is attracting interest from a number of clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia this summer, with AC Milan opening negotiations over a potential loan move, while his former manager Jose Mourinho is also keen to be reunited with him at Fenerbahce, CaughtOffside understands.

Lukaku has been a major flop at Chelsea since his big move from Inter Milan in the summer of 2021, leading him to return to Inter on loan after just one season back at Stamford Bridge, while he then moved on loan to Roma last season.

Milan are now one of the clubs leading the pursuit of Lukaku this summer, but they only want him on loan with the view to a permanent transfer, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

By contrast, Saudi Pro League clubs Al Ahli, Al Shabab and Al Qadsiah would be prepared to pay Chelsea’s demands for the Belgium international, who is understood to be open to the prospect of moving to Saudi even if his preference is for another spell in Serie A.

Lukaku transfer: Could Chelsea striker link up with Mourinho again?

Another intriguing saga to watch out for could be with Mourinho at Fenerbahce, as sources have told CaughtOffside that the Portuguese tactician is keen to work with Lukaku again.

The Special One first worked with Lukaku at Chelsea, then later at both Manchester United and Roma, so it perhaps makes sense that the pair could work together for yet another spell.

It remains to be seen what decision Lukaku will come to, however, with the 31-year-old having plenty to think about once Euro 2024 comes to an end.

Napoli have also been linked with Lukaku, and while some sources have played those links down, CaughtOffside understands that their interest remains, and talks will take place soon to assess the numerous options available to the player this summer.