Man City enquire about €60m star who they have been monitoring for two years

Man City have enquired about RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as the Premier League champions have held an interest in the Spaniard for two years.

According to Football Insider, City are intensifying their pursuit of Olmo having held a long-term interest in the player and they see an opportunity to sign the 26-year-old this summer.

Olmo has been with Leipzig since 2020 and his current contract expires with the German outfit in 2027; however, that deal contains a release clause of €60m, which interested parties are now targeting.

The Spain international has been a key player for Leipzig since his arrival and despite injury issues this season, the midfielder still managed to feature 25 times for the Bundesliga team, producing eight goals and five assists as his team finished fourth in the league table.

There is a strong chance that Olmo will leave Leipzig during the current transfer window and Man City hope to be in a position to pounce if the Spaniard declares his intentions to leave.

Man City face tough competition in the race for RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo

According to ESPN, Barcelona and Manchester United are also interested in Olmo and plan to activate his €60m release clause before it expires in July.

Both have financial issues that they have to deal with first, which gives Man City a big advantage in the race for the midfielder.

The 26-year-old would be a great addition to Pep Guardiola’s side as the futures of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva remain uncertain at the Etihad. Olmo would be a direct replacement for both but it remains to be seen if City make an official move for the Spain international.