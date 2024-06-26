Video: Major Man City star stops teammates from applauding fans at Euro 2024

Man City star Kevin De Bruyne was seen telling his teammates to get off the pitch as quickly as possible after Belgium’s disappointing 0-0 draw with Ukraine on Wednesday.

The Red Devils put in another underwhelming display as they finished second in Group E having won just one of their three games. This sets up a very tough Round of 16 clash with France and it is here where the Belgians’ journey in Germany may end.

Domenico Todesco’s men were booed off the field by their own fans after their Ukraine performance and as some of the players went over to applaud them, ESPN’s Mark Ogden has reported that De Bruyne told them to forget it and get off the pitch.

This is not a good look for the Man City star and it will not go down well with fans of Belgium.

