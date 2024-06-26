Man United eyeing bargain move for 29-year-old Arsenal-linked midfielder

Manchester United are keen on signing the French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The 29-year-old central midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League and clubs like Arsenal and Aston Villa are keen on him as well.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United are pushing to sign the 29-year-old on a free transfer and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with the player and his agent. The midfielder has been offered a three-year contract by Juventus, but Rabiot and his representatives are not satisfied with the offer.

It will be interesting to see if he is ready for a new challenge at this stage of his career. A move to Manchester United could be ideal for him. The Red Devils need more creativity and control in the middle of the park and the 29-year-old would be the ideal acquisition.

He will add technical ability, control and physicality to the side. He could be an upgrade on players like Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amrabat next season.

Arsenal keen on Adrien Rabiot as well

Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer would be an impressive bit of business from the Red Devils.

Manchester United need to improve the other areas of their squad as well and signing Rabiot on a bargain will certainly help them get the other signings across the line.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could use more depth in the midfield as well they need to bring in an alternative to Thomas Partey this summer and Rabiot would be a quality acquisition. He could form a quality partnership with Declan Rice at the heart of the Arsenal midfield.

Both English clubs would represent an exciting move for the player and it remains to be seen what he decides.