Man United identify player they want to sell in order to sign 12-goal ace

Manchester United are now looking to sell Mason Greenwood this summer so that they can bring in Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

The 23-year-old Dutch attacker has had an impressive campaign in Serie A, scoring 12 goals and picking up seven assists in all competitions. He has the attributes to develop into a complete forward and Manchester United would do well to secure his signature.

According to INews, Manchester United are looking to raise a substantial amount of money from the departure of Greenwood so that they can get a deal for Zirkzee across the line. It will be interesting to see if they succeed in their endeavours in the coming weeks.

The Dutchman would be a quality acquisition for Manchester United and he could share the goalscoring burden with Rasmus Hojlund next season. The Denmark international needs more support in the attack and the arrival of the 23-year-old would be ideal.

Joshua Zirkzee could transform Man United

Zirkzee is more than just a goalscorer and he will help out creatively as well. He is versatile enough to drift into the wide areas and he could be the dynamic Manchester United are currently looking for.

A move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the young attacker and he will look to fulfil his potential with regular football at Old Trafford. Manchester United managed to win the FA Cup last season and they will look to compete for trophies next year as well. They will be desperate to return to the Champions League as well.

Zirkzee will certainly help them improve going forward and his presence will allow the likes of Hojlund and Marcus Rashford to operate without too much pressure as well.