Man United target set for Bundesliga move as Red Devils miss out on bargain deal

Borussia Dortmund are on the verge of completing a deal for Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy with the Bundesliga club ready to pay the striker’s bargain €17.5m release clause.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Dortmund have been working on the deal for the 28-year-old for months as the Guinea international is coming off the back of a very impressive season in Germany.

Only Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane scored more goals than Guirassy in the Bundesliga this season with the striker producing 30 goals and three assists across the 30 games he featured in for Stuttgart.

The forward has a contract with his current club until 2026 but that deal has a bargain €17.5m release clause attached to it, which many clubs planned on triggering this summer.

However, it is Borussia Dortmund who have won the race with Guirassy already given the green light to make the switch to BVB ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as the German giants move towards completing the deal for the Guinea striker.

Man United to miss out on Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy as striker search continues

Man United were another club interested in Guirassy this summer as Erik ten Hag looks to add another striker to his squad.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Manchester club were still in the hunt for the 28-year-old back in April, but it seems that they were in no position to make an official move for the Stuttgart star as they are still getting their house in order for this summer’s transfer window.

Guirassy would have been a bargain for United and his low transfer fee would have allowed them to strengthen in other areas.

It remains to be seen who the Premier League giants add to their striker options this summer as they can’t leave all the responsibility on Rasmus Hojlund again during the upcoming campaign.