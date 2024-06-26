Joshua Zirkzee’s next destination in football may soon be clarified with significant developments now expected over the coming weekend.

CaughtOffside understands that AC Milan do remain in the race to sign the Bologna forward despite recent speculation to the contrary. Manchester United are also believed to have contacted the Dutchman’s agent and are now in talks.

Whilst this interest remains ongoing, the Red Devils are also evaluating the possibility of signing Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi as another option to bolster their forward line.

What is the latest on Joshua Zirkzee?

The situation between AC Milan and Bologna remains unchanged. The Rossneri are keen to activate his release clause.

Despite concrete interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, Zirkzee is currently prioritising a switch to Paulo Fonseca’s outfit.

However, sources close to the situation are aware that Erik ten Hag’s side has confirmed their interest is solid. Regardless of the fact that the Premier League club is initially focussing on the departures of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood before attempting to finalise moves elsewhere.

AC Milan, for their part, have a strategic policy in place that prevents them from paying high agent fees for transfers. In this case, if another club offers €15m to his agent – Milan will lose the deal.