Chelsea are looking to sign the Barcelona attacker Marc Guiu this summer.

The 18-year-old has rejected the opportunity to sign an extension with Barcelona and he is set to accept the offer from Chelsea according to a report from the Spanish publication Marca.

Apparently, Chelsea are offering him a substantial increase on Barcelona’s current proposal. Furthermore, their sporting project is quite appealing to the 18-year-old forward as well.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can get the deal done quickly. The striker has a €6 million release clause in his contract and Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done. He could develop into a key player for them in the long term.

Chelsea need to add more quality to their squad if they want to compete with the elite clubs and signing talented young players like Guiu could prove to be a wise decision in the long run. The 18-year-old could prove to be a major bargain for them if he manages to fulfil his potential in the coming seasons. He could easily justify the €6 million investment in the near future.

Chelsea move could be ideal for Marc Guiu

The young attacker needs regular gametime in order to continue his development and fulfil his tremendous potential. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can provide him with the opportunities he needs. They must nurture him carefully over the next few years if they want to get the best out of the player.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for the young attacker and he will hope to gain some first team experience in English football next season. He has impressed during his cameos with Barcelona last season and he managed to score twice for the senior side as well.