Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is reportedly a target for Bundesliga club RB Leipzig this summer, with concrete talks having already taken place but with no agreement yet.

That’s according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who has taken to his official account on X, formerly Twitter, to explain the situation regarding Morton and a possible move to Leipzig this summer.

Morton has struggled for playing time at Liverpool and previously had loan spells with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, and it now seems Leipzig are keen on him, but on another loan move, which the Merseyside giants are seemingly not happy with, according to Plettenberg in the post below…

? RB Leipzig, still interested to sign Tyler #Morton from Liverpool! ?? Concrete talks took place ?? Leipzig, pushing for a loan with an option to buy. #LFC, not interested in this loan structure. The 21 y/o can really imagine to join RB now. But no agreements yet.… pic.twitter.com/R6VEyxjyC2 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 26, 2024

Liverpool may well be keen to cash in on Morton permanently now, as it seems clear by this point that he’s unlikely to break into their first-team any time soon.

Still, the 21-year-old is clearly rated highly enough that a big name like Leipzig want to work with him, so it’s surely crucial for LFC to ensure they get the right deal for him here.

Morton transfer: Will he leave Liverpool?

Having come up through Liverpool’s academy, Morton is a homegrown player and so didn’t cost a transfer fee, meaning a sale would surely be tempting for the club due to the opportunity at making pure profit and keeping in line with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability laws.

We’ve seen clubs like Everton and Nottingham Forest hit with points deductions for apparently breaking these laws in recent times, so it makes sense that teams will now be extra careful when it comes to balancing the books.

Morton may well have a big future in the game, but it would seem he hasn’t done quite enough to earn a place at a big club like Liverpool, so cashing in on him and then being more free to make new signings seems like a no-brainer for the big decision-makers at Anfield.