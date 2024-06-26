Newcastle United have reportedly reached an agreement with Lyon for the transfer of winger Yankuba Minteh, valued at approximately £40 million.

However, according to The Sun, the deal faces a major obstacle as Minteh is adamant about staying in the Premier League and is refusing to discuss personal terms with the French club.

It states that Minteh has communicated to Newcastle’s management that he will not be coerced into a transfer that does not align with his career aspirations, despite understanding the club’s financial pressures.

His stance poses a significant challenge for Newcastle, who need to secure substantial funds through player sales before June 30 to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) and Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Newcastle’s need to sell players stems from the necessity to raise funds and avoid breaching FFP regulations.

Minteh’s refusal to leave the club complicates these efforts, putting additional pressure on the Magpies to find alternative solutions to meet their financial obligations.

The winger joined the Magpies in the summer of 2023 from Odense for a fee of €8m. He was then loaned out to Dutch club Feyenoord where he impressed, scoring 11 and assisted 6 in 37 appearances.

Minteh’s decision to stay in the Premier League could significantly impact Newcastle’s transfer strategy. The club now faces the challenge of either convincing the player to reconsider his stance or identifying other players who can be sold to generate the necessary funds.