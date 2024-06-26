Arsenal will consider proposals for striker Eddie Nketiah this summer even if a transfer deal won’t come cheap, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Nketiah seems to be on the market for the right price this summer, amid some rumours that he might cost as much as £50million to sign from the Gunners.

Romano is not aware of a final price tag being decided for the 25-year-old, but he insists Arsenal won’t let the player go on the cheap, so it will be interesting to see who comes in for him and what kind of offer they can come up with.

Nketiah transfer: Where next for the Arsenal striker?

West Ham and Crystal Palace have previously been linked with Nketiah by HITC, so they could be two clubs to watch out for, while Romano has also recently told us about Fulham exploring this potential deal.

Discussing Nketiah’s situation now, Romano said it could become clearer after the Euros, when we see other strikers on the move.

“I’ve been seeing reports about Eddie Nketiah and a possible price tag of as much as £50m for him at Arsenal. However, I’m not aware of a final price tag being decided or communicated for Nketiah,” he said.

“Arsenal are expected to consider proposals for him but for sure it won’t be cheap. There’s interest from clubs in England but again, it’s not something advanced or concrete now as the strikers domino in the market is expected to start after the Euros.”

Nketiah came up through Arsenal’s academy but has fallen out of favour in recent times, so cashing in on a player that could bring them pure profit could be smart business for Financial Fair Play this summer.