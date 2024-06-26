£50m Premier League ace has just rejected Newcastle because of Champions League football

Newcastle United were one of the clubs interested in the potential £50million transfer of Crystal Palace star Michael Olise this summer, though he’s now set to join Bayern Munich instead.

Newcastle were at one point given permission to talk to Olise, with Palace accepting that they’d have to let their star player go this summer, with the Frenchman now closing in on completing his move to Bayern.

Chelsea were also in the race at one point, but, like Newcastle, it seems they were rejected by Olise because of the 22-year-old’s desire to play in the Champions League with Bayern.

It makes sense that a talent like Olise is keen to play at the very highest level in Europe, so Newcastle will no doubt be eager to get back there as soon as possible after going out at the group stage of the competition last season.

Olise would have been a superb signing for Newcastle if they’d been able to pull it off, but one imagines they’ll now look for alternatives elsewhere.

Bayern, meanwhile, could let some players go after signing Olise, with Fabrizio Romano today revealing that Kingsley Coman is the most likely of their attacking options to be sold if the money is right, with the France international also open to leaving the Allianz Arena.

