Winger who just left Aston Villa is now wanted by Barcelona

Former Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene is reportedly being targeted by Barcelona this summer after his impressive form at Hull City last season.

Philogene only recently left Villa for Hull, joining the Tigers in 2023, and despite failing to make the breakthrough into the first-team at Villa Park, his superb form in the Championship is now seeing him attract interest from one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to Football Insider, Barcelona are interested in Philogene, and have made initial enquiries over his availability this summer.

Barca have not yet spoken to Hull, however, so it remains to be seen if they’ll go as far as entering into negotiations with them over the talented 22-year-old, or if they’ll end up moving on to other targets.

Philogene looks an exciting prospect, however, and it’s not too surprising to see big clubs showing an interest in him this summer.

Even if a move to the Nou Camp doesn’t work out for the England Under-21 international, there’ll surely be other opportunities that come his way before too long.

Hull, however, will no doubt hope to keep Philogene and continue building a side that can challenge for promotion next season.