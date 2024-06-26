Video: Portugal’s Joao Felix produces best moment of skill at Euro 2024 so far

Portugal’s Joao Felix has produced one of the best moments of skill at Euro 2024 so far and it was the highlight of a poor half for Roberto Martinez’s men.

The Portuguese have nothing to play for against the Georgians as they have already topped Group F and they trail the match 1-0 at the halftime break with Willy Sagnol’s team needing a win to qualify.

There was not much for Portugal to cheer about but a moment of brilliance from Felix would have got them off of their seats.

The Barcelona star executed a delightful nutmeg towards the end of the half and it may have been the best piece of skill at the Euros so far.

