Premier League club rejects surprise Tottenham offer for midfielder

Aston Villa have rejected a player-plus-cash bid from Tottenham for Jacob Ramsey.

Tottenham are looking to bolster their midfield this summer and have been linked with several players, including Chelsea’s Connor Gallagher and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

They are also looking to offload a few from their squad who are not in Ange’s future plans. Among them is Giovani Lo Celso. The Argentine midfielder has been linked with a move away this summer.

The club is keen on selling him, with recent reports suggesting that the player has been informed that he is free to find a new club.

Tottenham decided to keep the player at the club for the season, having impressed Ange in pre-season.

But the player could not establish himself as a regular, making only 4 league starts all season. He did make 22 appearances, contributing with 2 goals and 2 assists. Several clubs have shown interest in signing him, including Real Betis and Aston Villa.

Spurs have looked to capitalise on Villa’s interest in Lo Celso by making a player-plus-cash move for their star midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

According to Express & Star journalist Matt Maher, the club made a £20m bid plus Lo Celso offer for Ramsey. However, Aston Villa have swiftly rejected Tottenham’s offer. He adds that Villa have no interest in selling the 23-year-old.

He shared the update on X:

“Understand #avfc have rejected a player-plus-cash approach from Tottenham for Jacob Ramsey. Deal was £20million plus Giovani Lo Celso. Villa have no interest in selling Ramsey. Still seen as key part of Unai Emery’s squad.”