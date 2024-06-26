Manchester United are reportedly in frequent contact over the potential free transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, while Arsenal are also interested in the player as he nears the end of his contract with his current club.

Rabiot is just days away from his current Juve deal coming to an end, potentially making him a free agent, and it seems Man Utd are pushing hardest for the France international at the moment, even if Arsenal and Aston Villa also seem to be in the race, according to Team Talk.

Rabiot has had a fine career at the highest level, even if he’s never quite been what most people would think of as ‘world class’, and one imagines he could more than do a job for top clubs like United and Arsenal for a few years.

While it might be hard to justify splashing the cash on the 29-year-old, there is surely some value in snapping him up on a free to provide a relatively short-term solution to their midfield problems.

Rabiot transfer: What could he bring to Arsenal or Man United?

Rabiot is a hard working player with good quality on the ball, while his trophy cabinet would surely be the envy of many footballers around the world, so there’s every chance he’d be seen as a major upgrade on some of the others currently on the books at Old Trafford and the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal could do with replacing Thomas Partey after an injury-hit campaign in 2023/24, while Jorginho also probably won’t be able to play 90 minutes week in, week out, meaning Rabiot could be an important addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

United, meanwhile, surely have to address that area as well after the dire form of Casemiro last season, while Sofyan Amrabat wasn’t particularly impressive in his loan spell with the Red Devils and probably won’t extend his stay at the club.