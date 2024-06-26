Top Serie A boss labels Chelsea forward an “excellent player” as Italians eye summer move

The future of Romelu Lukaku remains uncertain as the Belgian star is set to leave Chelsea ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The striker rejoined the Blues during the summer of 2021 as part of a massive £97.5m deal with Inter Milan. That transfer has not worked out and the former Man United star has spent the last two seasons out on loan.

Lukaku spent the 2022/23 season back at Inter and the current campaign saw the 31-year-old play his football with Roma. None of these clubs are looking to sign Lukaku this summer as Chelsea look to part ways with the forward.

Napoli are one team looking into a move for the Belgium international this summer as Conte has previously worked with the player at Inter. The Naples-based side will need to part ways with £38m for the Chelsea striker according to reports, and the Blues are determined to not budge from that asking price.

Conte has now added to these rumours with his recent comments on Lukaku as the Italian coach was full of praise for the 31-year-old.

“He’s an excellent player, top player. There’s nothing else to say,” the Napoli coach said via Fabrizio Romano when asked about Lukaku moving to Naples.

“You always hope to have a player like Romelu on your side… and not against you”.

Napoli need Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku ahead of the new season

Napoli will need to sign a new striker this summer as Victor Osimhen is expected to leave the Serie A club during the current transfer window. The Nigerian star is the Italian side’s main goalscorer and he will not be an easy player to replace.

Lukaku is certainly a drop in quality but the Belgian is coming off a decent season in Italy with Roma.

The 31-year-old knows Serie A well and will not cost Napoli a lot in comparison to the transfer fee they will receive for Osimhen.

It remains to be seen if the Italian team will make an official move for Lukaku in the coming weeks as the Belgian looks set to begin the season with his fourth club in four seasons.