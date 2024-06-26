Exclusive: Saudi Arabia plot major charm offensive for ‘fast’ Liverpool colossus; could leave this summer

There is a possibility that Virgil van Dijk could depart Liverpool in the summer window.

His current terms remain set to expire in June 2025 and sources close to CaughtOffside claim that discussions over an extension have come to a standstill.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Pro League continues to identify the Dutchman as a key target. The Public Investment Fund is set to meet with the defender’s representatives to assess the feasibility of a transfer in the coming weeks.

Who is interested in Virgil van Dijk?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr is among the most interested clubs. The Saudi outfit is looking to part ways with Aymeric Laporte and are considering, if the former Manchester City man leaves, Van Dijk alongside Marquinhos.

The Brazilian already agreed on personal terms last summer but an offer to sign him was rejected by PSG.

An official bid for the ‘fast’ (as described by Antoine Semenyo) Liverpool stalwart has yet to arise, but the entire league is keen to gauge his interest in a move to the Middle East.

Liverpool are waiting until after the Euros

Ultimately, Liverpool, like many other top European outfits, are waiting beyond June and the international tournaments to determine the futures of various key stars. Van Dijk is currently concentrating on his national team duties at the 2024 European Championship.

Talks with his representatives will continue over the next few weeks. Sources close to the situation confirm that Saudi Arabia is eager to persuade the former Southampton man to join at any cost.