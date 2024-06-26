Sir Jim Ratcliffe is considering making a potentially controversial Old Trafford decision

New Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could make headlines with a potentially controversial decision.

The INEOS owner, who acquired a 25% stake in the club last December for £1.3 billion, is considering selling the naming rights of Old Trafford, the club’s iconic stadium.

Ratcliffe’s commitment to Manchester United is evident with his plans to enhance Old Trafford.

The Athletic reports that the club is exploring the possibility of selling naming rights for either a renovated Old Trafford or a completely new stadium.

If a new stadium is built, the total naming rights will be sold.

This would break a long-standing tradition associated with one of the most famous football stadiums in the world.

However, if they are to stay at Old Trafford, an associated partner will be brought on board.

The report further elaborates that to fund this ambitious project, Manchester United have initiated discussions with major financial institutions, including the Bank of America.

Ratcliffe, now overseeing football operations through his INEOS Sport company, envisions creating a “Wembley of the North.”

As these discussions progress, Manchester United fans and stakeholders will observe how this potential move could reshape the club’s future.

While the sale of naming rights is a controversial move, it could provide the club with a considerable financial boost.