Tottenham ramp up efforts to sign 25-year-old Arsenal and Liverpool target

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit and Eberechi Eze has emerged as a priority target.

According to a report from TBR Football, Tottenham are now stepping up their efforts to sign the 25-year-old England international midfielder.

The Crystal Palace star has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League and he could improve them immensely. The club have already made enquiries for the 25-year-old and it will be interesting to see if they decide to submit an official proposal to sign the player now.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping close tabs on the 25-year-old midfielder as well, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He is naturally a central attacking midfielder, but he has the skill set to operate in the wide areas as well. He will add goals and creativity to the midfield.

Spurs were overly dependent on James Maddison for creativity from the central areas last season and Tottenham need more depth in their squad. The £60 million-rated Crystal Palace star would be the ideal acquisition for them.

Arsenal and Liverpool want Eberecho Eze

Meanwhile, Arsenal need more depth in their squad as well. The arrival of the 25-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder would allow Mikel Arteta to rotate players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard.

At Liverpool, he will add some much-needed depth and technical ability in the final third.

The reported asking price could be a problem and it remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace are ready to sell the player for a more reasonable amount of money. All three clubs will have to improve the other areas of their squad as well, and spending £60 million on Eze could prove to be difficult