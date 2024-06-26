Tottenham make surprise Richarlison-plus-cash offer for Premier League striker

Newcastle have turned down an offer from Premier League rivals Tottenham for star striker Alexander Isak.

Tottenham, looking to bolster their attack this summer to fill the void left by Harry Kane, have been linked with several players, including Jonathan David, Ivan Toney, Santiago Gimenez, and Alexander Isak.

Tottenham make player-plus-cash offer for Isak

The latest report from reputable journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Tottenham have made an approach for Newcastle star Alexander Isak and have offered Richarlison as part of the deal.

However, he claims that the Magpies have very swiftly turned down the offer, despite their need to raise a substantial amount through sales before 30th June.

There is considerable pressure on Newcastle to balance their books before the financial deadline, but the club appears determined to retain their key players.

Isak, who has been instrumental in Newcastle’s recent successes, remains a crucial part of their plans.

The rejection of Tottenham’s bid highlights Newcastle’s commitment to keeping their star striker. Isak, who joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad for a club-record fee, has made a significant impact since his arrival, scoring crucial goals and becoming a fan favorite at St. James’ Park.

For Tottenham, the search for a new striker continues. The club has been linked with multiple targets, and their recent attempt to secure Isak demonstrates their urgency to find a suitable replacement for Kane.

Whether they will come back with an improved offer for Isak or shift their focus to another target remains to be seen.