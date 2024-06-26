In a tightly contested 2024 Copa América match between Canada and Peru on Tuesday evening at Children’s Mercy Park, LOSC Lille standout Jonathan David scored the lone goal.

The two sides played a scoreless first half. The Canadians generated five shots total, while the Peruvians countered with only one shot total. In the second half, Peru played the rest of the contest with 10 men after Miguel Araujo received a red card in the 58th minute.

With the man advantage, Canada would eventually find the back of the net as David broke the scoreless game with a goal in the 74th minute.

Moreover, OptaJack highlighted on X that 26 of David’s 27 goals for Canada have been scored in competitive matches.

David’s goal is crucial not just to help Canada advance but also to boost his profile. The 24-year-old is rumored to be on the move this summer, as there are links to Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

A strong showing at the Copa América will only bolster David’s profile, making it more likely that any team will pursue a deal with Lille.